Canada to host the world’s female foreign ministers ahead of UNGA gathering

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland (right) sits alongside Federica Mogherini, high rapresentative of the European Union for foreign Affairs and security policy, during a G-7 Outreach session with non-G7 Women Foreign Ministers, in Toronto on Sunday. | CHRIS YOUNG / THE CANADIAN PRESS / VIA AP

AFP-JIJI

TORONTO – Canada will host the world’s small but growing band of female foreign ministers for talks ahead of this year’s U.N. General Assembly, Canada’s Chrystia Freeland announced Sunday.

Freeland opened a meeting in Toronto of G-7 foreign ministers with a session, co-hosted by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, dedicated to her women counterparts.

Alongside the male chief diplomats from most of the G-7 major industrialized powers, were female ministers from Ghana, Ecuador, Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala and Colombia.

Freeland said she and Mogherini had decided to host talks on Sept. 21 and 22 ahead of UNGA just for these “inspiring” female foreign ministers.

“We are sure that such an initiative will give rise to some very constructive discussions,” she said.

Mogherini explicitly linked the planned meeting to the subsequent U.N. event and added: “We believe that is going to be a very important way to open the doorway for understanding.”

Freeland also noted that Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono had had dinner with the female envoys the night before.

“All of us women foreign ministers said we are often in meetings where we are the only woman, and so Taro got a little bit what it was like,” she joked, thanking him.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland is joined by Acting U.S. Secretary of State John J. Sullivan, Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, High Representative for the European Union's Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs Angelino Alfano, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono and Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas at opening remarks on the first day of foreign ministers meetings from G-7 countries in Toronto Sunday.
