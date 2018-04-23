Agency raises eruption alert level for Mount Shirane volcano

The Meteorological Agency said Sunday it has raised the volcanic alert level for Mount Shirane, situated in eastern Japan, from Level 1 to Level 2 to ban entry into areas near the mountain’s crater.

Since Saturday evening, the number of volcanic earthquakes at the Yugama crater has increased and a slight crustal movement has been observed, indicating an increased eruption possibility, the agency said.

Large ash deposits may rain down in areas within 1 km of the crater, it warned.

Mount Shirane is part a cluster of volcanoes located in Gunma and Nagano prefectures collectively called Mount Kusatsu-Shirane.

In the wake of the agency’s announcement, the Gunma Prefectural Government closed an 8.5-km-long stretch of Route 292, a scenic national road connecting the two prefectures.

The Shiga-Kusatsu road is used by many people traveling to the nearby popular Kusatsu hot spring resort area. Local people involved in the area’s tourism industry are concerned it could discourage tourists from coming to Kusatsu, in particular during Golden Week, a period from the end of April to early May during which several public holidays are observed.

“It’s regrettable (the road was closed) right ahead of Golden Week . . . but we need to keep monitoring the situation for a certain period of time,” Kusatsu Mayor Nobutada Kuroiwa said.

In January, Mount Motoshirane, another Kusatsu-Shirane volcano located south of Mount Shirane, erupted, killing one person and injuring 11 others.

The Level 2 warning remains unchanged for Mount Motoshirane, as it has shown no sign of increased volcanic activities, according to the agency.