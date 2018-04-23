Agency raises eruption alert level for Mount Shirane volcano
The crater at the top of Mount Shirane, located on the Gunma-Nagano prefectural border, is seen in this photo taken Sunday afternoon. The Meteorological Agency raised the volcanic alert level for the mountain from Level 1 to 2 earlier in the day. | KYODO

Agency raises eruption alert level for Mount Shirane volcano

JIJI, Kyodo

The Meteorological Agency said Sunday it has raised the volcanic alert level for Mount Shirane, situated in eastern Japan, from Level 1 to Level 2 to ban entry into areas near the mountain’s crater.

Since Saturday evening, the number of volcanic earthquakes at the Yugama crater has increased and a slight crustal movement has been observed, indicating an increased eruption possibility, the agency said.

Large ash deposits may rain down in areas within 1 km of the crater, it warned.

Mount Shirane is part a cluster of volcanoes located in Gunma and Nagano prefectures collectively called Mount Kusatsu-Shirane.

In the wake of the agency’s announcement, the Gunma Prefectural Government closed an 8.5-km-long stretch of Route 292, a scenic national road connecting the two prefectures.

The Shiga-Kusatsu road is used by many people traveling to the nearby popular Kusatsu hot spring resort area. Local people involved in the area’s tourism industry are concerned it could discourage tourists from coming to Kusatsu, in particular during Golden Week, a period from the end of April to early May during which several public holidays are observed.

“It’s regrettable (the road was closed) right ahead of Golden Week . . . but we need to keep monitoring the situation for a certain period of time,” Kusatsu Mayor Nobutada Kuroiwa said.

In January, Mount Motoshirane, another Kusatsu-Shirane volcano located south of Mount Shirane, erupted, killing one person and injuring 11 others.

The Level 2 warning remains unchanged for Mount Motoshirane, as it has shown no sign of increased volcanic activities, according to the agency.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers opening remarks to families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea during a meeting in Tokyo on Sunday.
Abe meets families of abductees and stresses need to advance long-stalled issue with North Korea
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed Sunday his resolve to move forward the long-stalled issue of past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea, a day after Pyongyang announced freezing nuclea...
Nabi Tajima
World's oldest person, last born in 19th century, dies in Japan at 117
The world's oldest person, a 117-year-old Japanese woman, has died. Nabi Tajima died of old age in a hospital Saturday evening in Kikai, Kagoshima Prefecture, town official Susumu Yoshiy...
Disgraced top Finance Ministry bureaucrat Junichi Fukuda takes questions from the media on Wednesday regarding sexual harassment accusations.
Me Too rises in Japan as sexually harassed journalists speak out
The Me Too movement, which was initially slow to spread in Japan, is now quietly reaching boiling point. The latest source of heat is a journalist who claims the Finance Ministry's top bureaucra...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The crater at the top of Mount Shirane, located on the Gunma-Nagano prefectural border, is seen in this photo taken Sunday afternoon. The Meteorological Agency raised the volcanic alert level for the mountain from Level 1 to 2 earlier in the day. | KYODO

, , , ,