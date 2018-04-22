Abe meets families of abductees and stresses need to advance long-stalled issue with North Korea
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers opening remarks to families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea during a meeting in Tokyo on Sunday. | AP

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed Sunday his resolve to move forward the long-stalled issue of past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea, a day after Pyongyang announced freezing nuclear tests and scrapping its test site.

“It is extremely important to make progress on the abduction issue more than anything,” Abe said during a meeting in Tokyo with families of the kidnapped victims.

Abe met with Shigeo Iizuka, the head of a group representing abductees’ families, and Sakie Yokota, the mother of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted in 1977 at age 13, among others at the meeting.

Abe said he “welcomes the positive moves of North Korea” but maintained the stance of continuing to impose sanctions on Pyongyang over its past launches of nuclear weapons tests and ballistic missiles.

“Japan has absolutely no intention at the current stage” of easing the sanctions, Abe said.

“We need to carefully see whether North Korea will actually move toward abolishing ballistic missiles and weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear ones,” he said.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency said Saturday North Korea has decided to shut down its main nuclear test site and suspend nuclear and missile tests. The KCNA report did not say whether Pyongyang plans to give up its existing nuclear weapons.

Abe said he asked U.S. President Donald Trump, during a recent meeting in Florida, to convey Japan’s request seeking the resolution of the abduction issue to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump and Kim are expected to meet for the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit by early June.

Trump said during the meeting that he appreciates the feelings of the abductees’ families, according to Abe.

Later in the day, Abe told a separate rally on the abduction issue, “The government will further strengthen calls on North Korea toward the immediate return” of abductees.

Tokyo officially lists 17 Japanese citizens as having been abducted by North Korea, and suspects the country’s involvement in other the disappearance of others as well.

Five of the 17 were returned to Japan in 2002, but North Korea maintains eight have died and the other four were never in the country.

