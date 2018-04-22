Tokyo teen takes top spot in international ballet competition held in New York

Yuma Matsuura, from Japan, won the senior age division at the Youth America Grand Prix audition for promising young ballet dancers from across the globe, the organizer said Friday.

As there was no Grand Prix award winner in the senior division for dancers aged between 15 and 19, Matsuura, a 15-year-old boy from Tachikawa, in Tokyo, became the top male dancer in the division.

“I still don’t feel it’s real,” the international contest debutant told reporters in New York, where the YAGP finals were held. “But I’m happy,” he quickly added.

Set to become a student at Britain’s Royal Ballet School in September, Matsuura said, “I want to be a dancer that can bring a smile on everyone’s face.”

Other Japanese participants also performed well at the event.

Masaki Suetsugu, 14, from Tokyo’s Toshima Ward, became the runner-up in the men’s group in the junior age division for 12-14-year-olds, and so did Yo Nakajima, 13, from Sumida Ward, Tokyo, in the junior women’s group.

Another dancer, Reito Nashiki, an 11-year-old boy from Katsushika Ward in Tokyo, won the Hope Award, which is given to the best-performing dancer regardless of sex in the pre-competitive division for children aged 9-11.

“I never imagined I could earn the top award,” Nashiki said. “I’ll continue making efforts.”

The YAGP, the largest network of dance in the world, supports and develops world-class dancers by providing scholarship auditions and education opportunities.