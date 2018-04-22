U.N. disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu of Japan makes Fortune’s list of World’s 50 Greatest Leaders
NEW YORK – Izumi Nakamitsu, U.N. undersecretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, has been named one of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders by Fortune.

Ranked 37th, she is the only Japanese national to make the list compiled by the influential U.S. economic magazine.

Nakamitsu “has a reputation for clearheaded pragmatism,” Brian Finlay, chief executive officer the Stimson Center, said. “Her diplomatic skills have been tested by the use of chemical weapons in Syria, but her quiet activism has helped prevent runaway conflict across the region,” he said.

Responding on Twitter, she said: “I am humbled by this. It is not about myself, but is a recognition of the importance of U.N.’s disarmament work.”

The 2018 list was topped by “The Students” calling for better gun control in the United States since the shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in February.

