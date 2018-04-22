Storage deadlines proposed for mementos recovered from natural disasters

The Environment Ministry plans to ask municipalities to set deadlines for storing items of sentimental value, such as photo albums, found in areas hit by natural disasters.

With storage space limited, the ministry aims to help municipalities avoid getting stuck with such items indefinitely and encourage the potential owners to visit the storage facilities and collect them.

The ministry revealed the policy in its revised guidelines for dealing with disaster waste.

In past disasters, such as the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, many people lost treasured belongings when their homes were swept away by tsunami. Municipalities have been storing such items for years in the hope of reuniting them with their owners but incurring financial burdens in the process.

Japan’s lost property law sets three months as the storage period for lost-and-found items. In reality, however, municipalities in disaster-hit areas have been storing such items for much longer.

The ministry believes it cannot uniformly apply the same standards for ordinary items lost to items of sentimental value that are lost when disaster strikes.

Still, the ministry thinks that setting deadlines could facilitate the claims process because people searching for lost property would be prompted to visit the storage facilities.

While allowing municipalities to set their own storage limits, the guidelines ask them to dispose of items after making sufficient efforts to inform residents of deadlines via websites and news releases.

Deadline extensions are also possible, the guidelines state.

The guidelines also call on municipalities to set rules for identifying the owners of sentimental items and for methods to return them. This suggestion emerged after some people in devastated areas were unable to produce any identification, such as a driver’s license, chiefly because their ID was washed away by the 3/11 tsunami.