Chiyoda Ward issues false terror alert to 10,000 residents in Tokyo

JIJI, Kyodo

The Chiyoda Ward Office accidentally issued a terror alert Saturday urging thousands of Tokyoites to seek safe haven from an impending attack before belatedly issuing a correction over two hours later.

The false alert, sent out at around 9:45 a.m. through its disaster prevention and administrative radio system, said: “A massive terrorist attack is likely to happen in this area. Seek emergency shelter and turn on television or radio.”

The ward broadcast a correction at around noon.

The blunder was blamed on a new part-time employee who touched the warning button on the system by mistake during training, ward officials said.

The alert was sent to around 200 receivers installed at hotels and evacuation sites in the ward plus about 10,000 residents who had registered to receive disaster-related information via email and other means.

Although there were some 20 inquiries about the warning, no major confusion occurred, ward officials said.

An official from the ward’s disaster response and risk-management section said the tardy correction was caused by a lack of managers at the time.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Breast cancer survivor Mie Bowman displays special underwear she created for women who undergo mastectomies, on April 5 in Saitama.
Japan breast cancer survivor designs underwear to help others cope with the disease
A breast cancer survivor has created an undershirt with a built-in bra to help other women fighting the disease. After having one of her breasts removed due to cancer, Mie Bowman, 36, now...
Nabi Tajima
World's oldest person, last born in 19th century, dies in Japan at 117
The world's oldest person, a 117-year-old Japanese woman, has died. Nabi Tajima died of old age in a hospital Saturday evening in Kikai, Kagoshima Prefecture, town official Susumu Yoshiyu...
Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui (left) and Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura face reporters after their meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo in March.
Security issues worry Osaka residents ahead of 2019 G-20 summit
Beginning this month, both the city of Osaka and the prefecture began preparations to host next year's Group of Twenty leaders' summit, with political and business leaders forming task forces to...

, ,