Tokyo police panel recommends computerizing crime prevention by tapping AI, big data

A Metropolitan Police Department panel is calling for the use of information and communications technology, including artificial intelligence and big data, to prevent crime.

The panel, led by Takushoku University professor Tadashi Moriyama, said in an MPD report released Friday that ICT works for crime prevention and event security and is “needed to secure the safety of people in Tokyo, and in Japan.”

The panel also highlighted related problems, such as the handling of personal data.

Based on the report, the MPD will start detailed discussions with the aim of using ICT for security during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The panel, composed of five experts from fields such as information and communications and criminology, discussed ways to aggregate and analyze the MPD’s vast crime and accident database, data on social networking services, and publicly available information, such as weather, to conduct police activities, the report said.

The experts pointed to the possibility of ICT allowing police to predict when and where crimes and traffic accidents will happen and to objectively judge danger levels in stalking cases.

In addition, ICT could help forecast crowd congestion at major events, they said.

As for related challenges to be addressed, the panel cited the task of getting the police ready to use ICT on the job, securing the safety of related systems and protecting personal information.

