Nissan plans to boost EV sales 50% by 2025

JIJI

YOKOHAMA – Nissan Motor Co. aims to have vehicles powered by electric motors account for half its sales by fiscal 2025.

According to Nissan’s midterm domestic business plan released Friday, the company will launch by fiscal 2022 three pure electric models and five hybrids that run on electric motors powered by the engines.

Nissan announced the domestic business plan after revealing its global plan to boost sales of motor-driven vehicles sixfold to 1 million units by that year.

Daniele Schillaci, Nissan’s executive vice president, told a news conference the same day that Japan will be one of the fastest-growing markets for EVs.

Having already sold 100,000 units of the Leaf electric subcompact in Japan, Nissan aims to release smaller cars and sport utility vehicles, in particular, to achieve the domestic EV sales target.

In addition, the automaker plans to increase its car-sharing footholds from to 500 from 30 by next March to meet growing demand from younger generations.

