Chinese Air Force goads Taiwan with Hokkien-language video
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (second from left) inspects a Kidd-class destroyer during a naval exercise off the northeastern port of Su'ao in Yilan County, Taiwan, on April 13. | AP

Chinese Air Force goads Taiwan with Hokkien-language video

Reuters

BEIJING – China’s air force has released a propaganda film dubbed into Hokkien, a language strongly identified with Taiwan’s pro-independence movement, showing bomber aircraft which have been involved in flying patrols around the self-ruled island.

China has been issuing increasingly stern warnings for democratic Taiwan to toe the line, including a stepped up military presence and flying bomber patrols around the island as it seeks to curb what Beijing believes are efforts to push for the island’s formal independence.

China claims Taiwan as its sacred territory, and the issue of Taiwan is extremely sensitive in Beijing.

In the latest salvo fired by China, the air force late Thursday afternoon unveiled on its Weibo account a Hokkien version of an earlier video called “God of War,” which shows H-6K bombers flying over the South China Sea and near to Taiwan.

“A powerful nation must have comparable forces capable of safeguarding its sovereignty and security,” the voice-over says.

Hokkien hails from China’s southeastern province of Fujian and is the native language of the majority of people in Taiwan, where it is also known as Taiwanese or Hoklo. It is also spoken by many ethnic Chinese communities in Southeast Asia.

Hokkien has little official support in China, where the government has for decades pushed the use of Mandarin, and it is rarely given any public platform.

In Taiwan, however, the language is widely spoken in public, including in parliament, seen as a symbol of the island’s distinctiveness, as opposed to Mandarin, the official tongue in both Taiwan and China.

On Friday, the Taiwan Air Force released its own much more slickly produced video through its Facebook page, showing Taiwan’s U.S.-made F-16s and French Mirage fighters soaring into the air and pilots discussing their combat readiness.

“We have the confidence and the strength to defend the country’s democracy and freedom!” the air force says its in introductory remarks for the video.

A Taiwan defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were aware of China’s Hokkien video, but it was too much of a stretch to say their film had been released in response.

“We’ve always made films to show the military’s good face, as all countries do,” the official said.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in this photo released Saturday.
Abe cautious as Pyongyang pledges to halt nuclear and longer-range missile tests just days before...
North Korea announced Saturday that it had suspended nuclear and longer-range missile tests and shut down its main nuclear test site as the sanctions-hit country seeks to shift its focus to shoring...
An official talks on a phone for testing a hotline between the two Koreas at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Friday.
Person to person: North and South Korea get neighborly with direct hotline
Diplomatic foes North and South Korea installed a direct phone line between their leaders on Friday as they prepare for the first summit since 2007 — and the connection was great, the Sout...
The Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Toowoomba is seen docked in Saigon Port in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday.
Chinese Navy has 'encounter' with Australian warships in South China Sea, says Aussie media repor...
Australia's prime minister said the Australian Navy has a "perfect right" to traverse the South China Sea after a media report Friday that the Chinese Navy had challenged three Australian warshi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (second from left) inspects a Kidd-class destroyer during a naval exercise off the northeastern port of Su'ao in Yilan County, Taiwan, on April 13. | AP

, ,