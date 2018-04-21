North Korea’s Kim promises no more nuclear or long-range missile tests just days ahead of inter-Korean summit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile in this undated photo released last September. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

by Jesse Johnson

Staff Writer

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced that his country will suspend its nuclear and long-range missile tests and shut down its main nuclear test site, state media said Saturday, less than a week ahead of an inter-Korean summit.

“From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles,” the Korean Central News Agency said.

“The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests,” it added.

The decision was made at a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Worker’s Party of Korea (WPK) on Friday, according to KCNA.

North Korea has conducted all of its six nuclear tests at the Punggye-ri test site in the country’s northeast since 2006.

Relations between the two Koreas, and even the United States, have seen a thaw after months of soaring tensions as the North conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test last year and launched more than 20 missiles — including two intermediate-range weapons that flew over Japan and another long-range missile that experts say puts the whole of the United States in striking distance. With the test of that long-range missile in November, the North said it had “realized the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force.”

Kim is scheduled to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Freedom House on the southern side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) next Friday, when he will become the first North Korean leader to set foot on South Korean soil.

Kim is also due to hold a much-anticipated summit with U.S. President Donald Trump by June to discuss the “denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Moon said Thursday that Kim isn’t asking for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Korean Peninsula as a precondition for abandoning his nuclear weapons. If true, this would appear to remove a major roadblock to a potential deal under which Kim relinquishes his nuclear arsenal.

