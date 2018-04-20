Nissan-Renault alliance needs to brainstorm a sustainable future for his eventual exit, Ghosn says
Carlos Ghosn, chairman of the alliance between Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., gestures while speaking at an event in Hong Kong on Friday. The alliance between Renault and Nissan needs to come up with a sustainable plan for a future when he is no longer around as chairman to guide it, Ghosn said. | BLOOMBERG

/

Nissan-Renault alliance needs to brainstorm a sustainable future for his eventual exit, Ghosn says

Bloomberg

SINGAPORE – The alliance between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. needs to come up with a sustainable plan for a future when Carlos Ghosn is no longer around as chairman to guide the partnership, the top executive said.

The main concern is how to assure all stakeholders that “we will continue to go well in the long term,” Ghosn said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Stephen Engle in Hong Kong on Friday. “We have to solve something, which supposedly may happen after my term is finished. We are on the right track.”

Ghosn, 64, has said the alliance is considering many options to help deepen the tie-up between the Japanese and French automakers into something “irreversible.” Bloomberg News reported last month that the two are in talks to merge under a single stock, a move that could help them pool resources better in the new age of electrified vehicles and autonomous driving.

Any decision by the stakeholders in the alliance will come only after all parties agree on the strategy to sustain the partnership, Ghosn said. He said that it’s too early to say who will sell what and who will buy what.

The cross-shareholding structure between Nissan and Renault has complicated things. Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan and has voting rights, while the Japanese company — which contributes more revenue and profit — has a 15 percent stake in its French counterpart without voting rights.

Ghosn said that the alliance will continue to work with partners in China, even as the country plans to lift the 50 percent limit on investment by foreign automakers in what has become the world’s biggest car market.

Separately, Nissan’s executive vice president for global sales and marketing, Daniele Schillaci, said the Yokohama-based carmaker plans to boost capacity in China and the U.S. by 2022, adding the share of EV and e-power sales in Japan will increase to 50 percent by 2025 from 30 percent at present.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Apartment buildings stand in Discovery Bay, a residential project developed by Hong Kong Resort Co., on Lantau Island in Hong Kong, China, on March 27. Private homes in Discovery Bay currently sell from about HK$8 million to HK$80 million, said Denis Ma, head of research for Hong Kong at real-estate services company Jones Lang LaSalle Ltd.
Hong Kong currency defense kills fixed-rate mortgage market
Hong Kong's banks, blindsided by rising funding costs due to the city's costly defense of its currency peg, are clamping down on popular fixed-rate mortgages. Bank of East Asia Ltd. is no longer...
Wells Fargo will pay $1 billion in fines to address deficiencies identified by regulators in its mortgage and auto loan businesses, U.S. regulators said Friday. The big U.S. bank, which has been under fire from regulators and shareholders in the wake of a 2016 fake accounts scandal, will pay the fines to resolve actions brought by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection.
Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion penalty for mortgage, auto lending abuses
Wells Fargo will pay $1 billion to federal regulators to settle charges tied to its mortgage and auto lending business, the latest chapter in a wide-ranging scandal at the banking giant. How...
An attendee looks at a charging cable at the EV Trend Korea 2018 exhibition in Seoul on April 12.
GM Korea fails to reach wage deal, edging closer to bankruptcy filing
General Motors' South Korean unit and its labor union failed to reach a wage deal by Friday, breaching a deadline set by the U.S. automaker to seek bankruptcy protection for the loss-making unit. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Carlos Ghosn, chairman of the alliance between Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., gestures while speaking at an event in Hong Kong on Friday. The alliance between Renault and Nissan needs to come up with a sustainable plan for a future when he is no longer around as chairman to guide it, Ghosn said. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,