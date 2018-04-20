Aso sticks to guns, won’t quit over sex harassment scandal

Finance Minister Taro Aso has said he has no intention of stepping down over a sexual harassment scandal involving the ministry’s top official after the high-ranking bureaucrat resigned Wednesday.

Aso told reporters Thursday in Washington, where he is attending a Group of 20 meeting, that it is still unclear if Junichi Fukuda actually made sexually suggestive comments to female reporters, including an employee of broadcaster TV Asahi.

The broadcaster lodged a protest with the ministry after saying one of its female employees had been a victim of the reported sexual harassment, weekly magazine Shukan Shincho reported last week.

“I’m not considering it,” Aso said when asked whether he would resign. “It’s still unclear whether the magazine story is true. … But since (Fukuda) is denying it, all we can do is look into it further,” added Aso, who doubles as deputy prime minister.

Opposition lawmakers boycotted the day’s scheduled Diet committee sessions on Friday in protest of the ruling coalition’s refusal to meet their demands over several scandals, including the resurgent cronyism allegations against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The opposition parties want a former secretary of Abe to be summoned to the Diet as a sworn witness after a local government document showed he referred to the prime minister in discussions about building a rare, new veterinary department in a specially deregulated zone at a university run by one of his close friends.

They have also demanded that Aso resign over the ministry’s doctoring of public records related to separate favoritism allegations involving the sale of state land at a steeply discounted price to a school operator with ties to Abe’s wife.

At a hearing held between opposition parties and ministry officials on the harassment claims, lawmakers of Kibo no To (Party of Hope) called for Fukuda to be punished now, before he can formally submit his resignation and escape being held to account by the ministry.

Ministry officials present said the decision was up to Aso, who has authority over personnel issues. They also repeated that the ministry has asked a law firm to ascertain the facts