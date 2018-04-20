/ |

Dollar tops ¥107.50 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar rose above ¥107.50 in Tokyo trading Friday, partly owing to purchases backed by real demand.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.55-56, up from ¥107.28-29 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.2325-2325, down from $1.2388-2388, and at ¥132.56-57, down from ¥132.91-91.

The dollar moved narrowly around ¥107.40 in early Tokyo trading.

The greenback advanced to levels around ¥107.70 in midmorning after a bout of purchases apparently by Japanese importers induced stop-loss buy orders, traders said.

After moving narrowly above ¥107.60 in the afternoon, the U.S. currency fell below the threshold in late trading, pressured from selling by European players, traders said.

Still, the dollar’s downside was supported to some extent as a fall in Japan’s benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average was limited in the afternoon, a foreign exchange broker said.

“It was difficult for market players to trade actively ahead of the weekend,” an official of a major domestic bank said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Jorge L. Quijano
Still reasons for optimism despite trade fears, says Panama Canal CEO
Although a war of words over tariffs has intensified between China and the United States, there is still good reason to be optimistic about prospects for global trade, the administrator and CEO ...
Takeda Pharmaceutical's signboard is seen on its headquarters building in Tokyo in January.
Takeda's $60 billion takeover bid rejected by Shire Group of Ireland
Pharmaceutical giant Takeda said Thursday it had made a takeover bid worth £42 billion ($60 billion) for Ireland's Shire Group, but that its offer was rejected. "Takeda was subse...
Cardboard accessories for the Switch console by Nintendo Labo are seen in a promotional photo. The build-it-yourself cardboard kits, with accompanying software, let users transform the Switch into a miniature piano, motorcycle handlebars, robot exoskeleton and other objects.
Nintendo's $30 billion rally now depends on $70 cardboard pianos
Nintendo Co. got its start in 1889 as a successful manufacturer of hanafuda (playing cards made out of stiff paper). Now the game-maker is embracing the same materials for its next trick. ...

, , , ,