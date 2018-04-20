Dollar tops ¥107.50 in Tokyo

The dollar rose above ¥107.50 in Tokyo trading Friday, partly owing to purchases backed by real demand.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.55-56, up from ¥107.28-29 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.2325-2325, down from $1.2388-2388, and at ¥132.56-57, down from ¥132.91-91.

The dollar moved narrowly around ¥107.40 in early Tokyo trading.

The greenback advanced to levels around ¥107.70 in midmorning after a bout of purchases apparently by Japanese importers induced stop-loss buy orders, traders said.

After moving narrowly above ¥107.60 in the afternoon, the U.S. currency fell below the threshold in late trading, pressured from selling by European players, traders said.

Still, the dollar’s downside was supported to some extent as a fall in Japan’s benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average was limited in the afternoon, a foreign exchange broker said.

“It was difficult for market players to trade actively ahead of the weekend,” an official of a major domestic bank said.