G-20 finance meeting kicks off as leaders focus on free trade amid U.S. protectionism

Group of 20 finance leaders began a two-day meeting in Washington on Thursday, with trade issues high on the agenda as the United States pushes ahead with protectionist policies.

The gathering comes as U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on steel and aluminum prompted retaliation from China and sparked fears of an all-out trade war that could hurt the global economy.

The International Monetary Fund said this week that the world economy is set to expand 3.9 percent year-on-year in 2018 and 2019, picking up from 3.8 percent growth last year.

But it also warned of downside risks, including tighter financial conditions, geopolitical flash points and “a shift toward inward-looking policies that harm international trade.”

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda told reporters before the meeting that his country will maintain its stance that the erecting of trade barriers is a threat to economic growth.

“The global economy has grown thus far on the back of progress in free trade. We have to be mindful of the risk that protectionism could hit us hard,” he said.

Takatoshi Kato, a former bureaucrat now at the think tank Japan Center for International Finance, said the G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs will likely focus on convincing the United States of the importance of fair and open trade at the meeting.

“It’s imperative that they reaffirm how much the global economy has benefitted from free trade, and ensure that the multilateral frameworks currently in place are not undermined,” said Kato, Japan’s former top currency diplomat.

The G-20 will also likely discuss currency moves, possibly reaffirming an agreement to refrain from intentionally weakening their respective currencies to gain a trade advantage.

Trump earlier this week accused some countries of doing just that, tweeting, “Russia and China are playing the Currency Devaluation game as the U.S. keeps raising interest rates. Not acceptable!”

Finance Minister Taro Aso hopes to assure his U.S. counterpart, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, that Japan is not looking to weaken the yen to boost the competitiveness of its exports. The two are scheduled to meet Friday on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting.

The G-20, which is chaired by Argentina this year, will also likely examine the effects that the wind-down of monetary stimulus in the United States and Europe will have on the global economy.

Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns remain, including the Syrian civil war and North Korea, whose leader Kim Jong Un has made diplomatic waves by prompting Trump to agree to a historic summit.

The G-20 group includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.