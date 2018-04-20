Osaka man held in alleged drowning of wife for insurance money
The beach where a 29-year-old man allegedly killed his wife for insurance money is shown Friday in the town of Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture. | KII MINPO / VIA KYODO

Osaka man held in alleged drowning of wife for insurance money

Kyodo

WAKAYAMA – An Osaka man was arrested on suspicion of drowning his wife last summer while snorkeling in Wakayama Prefecture and disguising it as an accident so he could collect the insurance payout, police said Friday.

Takashi Noda, a 29-year-old driver, allegedly drowned his restaurant manager wife, Shiho, 28, at the beach in the town of Shirahama on July 18, 2017.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital two days later, according to the police. The man, who was arrested Thursday, has not addressed the allegation.

The couple, who got married around 2015, were in the middle of divorce negotiations at the time, and Noda was designated the beneficiary of his wife’s ¥30 million ($279,000) life insurance payout, investigative sources and his wife’s coworkers said.

A postmortem found a large amount of sand in her body, suggesting she was drowned in shallow water, the sources said.

At the time, Noda called for help and joined the rescue effort alongside a lifeguard, claiming that his wife drowned while he was in the bathroom. But suspicions were immediately raised because the woman was a licensed scuba diver.

It was the suspect’s idea to go to the beach, the police said.

The police said that Noda has been arrested four times since December 2017 over theft and other allegations, and that he was charged with theft in three cases.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Elderly people participate in an exercise session in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, in March. Makers of diapers for adults are offering artificial intelligence and social networking apps to help consumers choose products.
Diaper-makers deploy AI and app technology to help consumers learn about their products
Diaper-makers are working to help consumers choose products for adult users with the aid of artificial intelligence and social networking apps. Production of disposable adult diapers in Japan in...
Most coral reefs off the coast of Wakayama Prefecture, seen in this March 12 photo, are dead due to unusually cold water.
Meandering Kuroshio current behind coral bleaching off western Japan: ministry
Unusually cold water has devastated some of the world's most northerly coral reefs, which lie off the coast of western Japan, an Environment Ministry official said Wednesday. The ministry survey...
Junko Iizuka (center), who was sterilized at the age of 16, speaks about her experience during a meeting with lawmakers in Tokyo on March 29.
Lifetimes of pain: Victims of Japan's forced sterilization program hope for justice, or at least ...
Junko Iizuka remembers clearly the day she was taken to a hospital as a teenager and forcibly sterilized under a Japanese government program. Her foster mother gave her a rice ball as they stood...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The beach where a 29-year-old man allegedly killed his wife for insurance money is shown Friday in the town of Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture. | KII MINPO / VIA KYODO

,