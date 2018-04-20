Chinese Navy has ‘encounter’ with Australian warships in South China Sea, says Aussie media report ‘did not accord with the facts’
The Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Toowoomba is seen docked in Saigon Port in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday. | AP

AP, Reuters

CANBERRA – Australia’s prime minister said the Australian Navy has a “perfect right” to traverse the South China Sea after a media report Friday that the Chinese Navy had challenged three Australian warships in the hotly contested waterway.

The Chinese “challenged” two Australian frigates and an oil replenishment ship this month as the Australian ships were sailing to Vietnam, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported, citing anonymous defense officials.

“We maintain and practice the right of freedom of navigation and overflight throughout the world and, in this context, we’re talking about naval vessels on the world’s oceans, including the South China Sea, as is our perfect right in accordance with international law,” Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

The Defense Department said it did not provide operational details related to ships transiting the South China Sea.

But the department confirmed the three warships had arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday. They are making a three-day goodwill visit to Vietnam.

China, for its part, rejected reports that its forces challenged the Australian warships.

Chinese and Australian naval vessels had an “encounter” in the South China Sea this week, and China acted professionally and lawfully, its defense ministry said, adding in a statement that reports in Australian media “did not accord with the facts.”

“The Chinese side’s ships used professional language to communicate with the Australian side, and their operations were lawful, in compliance, professional and safe,” it said.

China recently completed extensive military exercises in the South China Sea, where its claims are hotly disputed by Vietnam as well as the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei. Taiwan also lays claim to most of the sea.

Neil James, executive director of the Australian Defense Association, a security policy think tank, said the first aspect of such a challenge was usually a radio warning that the Australians were in Chinese territorial waters and a demand for identification. The Australians would have replied that they were in international waters.

The next levels of challenge involve sending an aircraft and ship to investigate.

“It just escalates. Eventually if they’re in your territorial waters and they’re not meant to be there, you might fire a shot across their bows — but no one has done that for years, apart from the North Koreans,” James said.

Australia has resisted pressure from the United States, its most important defense ally, in challenging the Chinese territorial zones, which are not recognized by international law.

Adm. Harry Harris, the commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, has invited Australia to mount joint naval patrols in the South China Sea and has described China as “a disruptive transnational force.”

President Donald Trump has nominated the outspoken critic of China as the next U.S. ambassador to Australia.

