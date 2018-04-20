Diaper-makers deploy AI and app technology to help consumers learn about their products

Diaper-makers are working to help consumers choose products for adult users with the aid of artificial intelligence and social networking apps.

Production of disposable adult diapers in Japan in 2017 rose some 5 percent from the previous year to a record 7.8 billion units, according to recent data from the Japan Hygiene Products Industry Association. Demand is growing in line with the aging of the nation’s population.

With various types of products on store shelves, however, many elderly people and family members supporting them find it difficult to decide which ones they should choose, an official at Daio Paper Corp. said.

Many family members taking care of elderly people work in the daytime, and find it inconvenient to make phone calls to diaper-makers’ call centers to ask questions during business hours.

In response to that situation, sanitary and daily goods-maker Unicharm Corp. fully introduced last month an AI-assisted chatbot that answers consumers’ questions.

Having allowed the bot to learn from over 20,000 questions received from customers in the past, the company then made the system available on a trial basis between late last year and January.

During the trial the system answered questions including about how to choose and wear diapers, and how to apply for deductions of diaper purchases from income as medical expenses when completing tax returns. The trial found that the chatbot was in particularly high demand outside the business hours of the firm’s call center, company officials said.

Daio Paper developed in cooperation with an information technology company a social networking app that helps family members and nursing professionals with how to choose diapers suitable for individual elderly users and how to use them. The app, to be made available for smartphones and other devices, recommends products meeting the needs of individual users based on information such as whether they can walk on their own and have difficulties with bowel movements.

Following test operations the app will be fully introduced this autumn, officials at Daio Paper said.