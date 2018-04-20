Syria hands back Assad award to U.S. ‘slave’ France

AFP-JIJI

DAMASCUS – Syria returned to France the prestigious Legion d’Honneur it gave to President Bashar Assad, saying Thursday he would not wear the award of a “slave” to America.

Assad was decorated with the Legion’s highest rank of Grand Croix, or Great Cross, by former President Jacques Chirac in 2001, shortly after taking power following the death of his father, Hafez Assad.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that “a disciplinary procedure for withdrawing the Legion d’Honneur (Legion of Honour) is underway.

Syria said it had returned the award after France took part in airstrikes over the weekend against regime targets over an alleged chemical weapons attack.

“The ministry of foreign affairs … has returned to the French republic … the decoration of the Grand Croix of the Legion d’Honneur awarded to President Assad,” said the Syrian foreign ministry.

It said in a statement that the award was returned to France via the Romanian Embassy in Damascus, which represents French interests in Syria.

A source close to the presidency, quoted in the statement, said the decision comes after the “participation of France in the tripartite aggression alongside the United States and the United Kingdom against Syria on April 14.”

“It is no honor for President Assad to wear a decoration attributed by a slave country and follower of the United States that supports terrorists,” the statement said.

France grants the Legion d’Honneur to around 3,000 people a year, including 400 foreigners recognized for their “services rendered to France” or for defending human rights, press freedom or other causes.

Assad has been accused of a series of chemical attacks on his own people during the brutal civil war, which has torn Syria apart since 2011.

He has become a pariah for Western powers while maintaining the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose military intervention in the conflict gave Assad the upper hand against rebel opposition groups.

Putin himself is also a recipient of the Legion’s Grand Croix, decorated by Chirac in 2006.

It is not the first time Macron has stripped a foreigner of France’s highest honour, having moved to withdraw the award from Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein after a series of accusations of sexual harassment and rape.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Palestinian protesters set up tents at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel Thursday. Palestinian activists are moving protest encampments closer to Israel's fence ahead of mass demonstrations.
Gaza protest camps moved closer to Israel border ahead of mass demonstrations
Gaza protest organizers moved sit-in tents closer to the Israeli border fence Thursday, a day before a fourth planned mass demonstration, raising fears of more bloodshed. The protests, largely l...
Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for Donald Trump, exits from federal court in Washington Thursday. Special counsel Robert Mueller's interest in Manafort stemmed in part from his suspected role as a "back channel" between the campaign and Russians intent on meddling in the election, a Justice Department lawyer told a judge.
Judge questions Trump ex-campaign chief's bid to dismiss all charges
A U.S. judge expressed skepticism on Thursday toward a bid by President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman to get a raft of charges dismissed, while a prosecutor said Paul Manafort was suspect...
Copies of the memos written by former FBI Director James Comey are photographed in Washington, Thursday. President Donald Trump told former FBI Director James Comey that he had serious concerns about the judgment of his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, according to memos maintained by Comey and obtained by The Associated Press.
Comey memo: Trump complained about Flynn's 'judgment issues'
President Donald Trump told former FBI Director James Comey that he had serious concerns about the judgment of his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, according to memos maintained by C...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A handout picture released on the Syrian President Facebook page Thursday shows a representative of Syria's foreign affairs giving France's Legion d'Honneur Grand Croix (Great Cross) award to a representative from the Romanian Embassy, which is acting as the custodian of France's interests in Syria, in Damascus after France stripped Syrian President Bashar Assad of France's highest distinction that was awarded to him by former French President Jaques Chirac in 2001. | SYRIAN PRESIDENCY FACEBOOK PAGE / HO / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , ,