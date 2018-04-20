Abe, Masayoshi Son among Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman Masayoshi Son were among the world’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018 released Thursday by Time magazine.

“Shinzo Abe’s confident and dynamic leadership has revived Japan’s economy and prospects,” Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a brief commentary he contributed on Abe in the magazine.

“As a statesman, he is both resilient and pragmatic, recognizing that the prosperity and security of our region depends on maintaining and developing the rules-based international order. In a world with many strong and dominant leaders, he has certainly been as tenacious and courageous as any other,” Turnbull said.

Abe, 63, also made it into Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2014. He has been serving as Japan’s prime minister since December 2012 after an initial year at the helm of government from 2006 to 2007.

As for Son, Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in his article in the magazine that the 60-year-old Japanese business tycoon is one of a “few rare people” who are society’s “accelerators.”

SoftBank, a Japanese telecom and internet giant, recently acquired a 15 percent stake in the major U.S. ride-hailing service provider for $7.7 billion.

Also on Time’s annual list were notables mostly from the worlds of government, business, and art and entertainment, including U.S. President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping.