Nonpartisan lawmakers visit war-linked Yasukuni Shrine
A nonpartisan group of lawmakers visit the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO

/

Nonpartisan lawmakers visit war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

Kyodo

A nonpartisan group of lawmakers on Friday visited the controversial war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo ahead of its annual spring festival.

The shrine has been a source of friction with other parts of Asia that suffered from Japan’s wartime militarism as it also honors Japanese leaders convicted as war criminals along with millions of war dead.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected forgo a visit to the Shinto shrine in person during the three-day festival from Saturday.

The shrine stages spring and autumn festivals, in April and October, regarded as the most important events in its calendar.

