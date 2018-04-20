Imperial Palace to offer English-speaking tour guide services from May

English-speaking guides will be available for visitors to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo from the beginning of May, in response to a surge in the number of foreign tourists, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

A walking tour of the palace is usually offered twice a day from Tuesday to Saturday.

According to the agency, some 300 to 400 people participate in each tour, which takes about 75 minutes, and visitors from abroad now account for half of them.

Currently, explanations and instructions by staff are only given in Japanese.

For the new service the agency will hire four part-time employees who are fluent in English and can provide easy-to-understand explanations about the palace’s historical background.