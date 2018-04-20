U.S. Treasury mulls emergency powers to curb Chinese investments: official
Heath Tarbert, assistant secretary for international markets and investment policy at the U.S. Treasury, speaks during a panel discussion at the Institute of International Finance (IIF) policy summit in Washington on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

Reuters

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Treasury is considering ways to restrict Chinese investments in the United States by utilizing an emergency powers law and enacting parts of security review legislation with an executive order, a senior Treasury official said on Thursday.

Heath Tarbert, Treasury’s assistant secretary for international markets and investment, said Treasury has an office working on the Chinese investment restrictions ordered by President Donald Trump that is separate from the one that manages the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

“That’s a separate process that’s ongoing,” Tarbert told an Institute of International Finance Conference. “We have separate offices in Treasury which are considering those two issues distinctly,” Tarbert said.

