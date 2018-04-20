/

EPA watchdog opens new probe into Scott Pruitt’s security outlays

AP

WASHINGTON – The internal watchdog at the Environmental Protection Agency has launched yet another investigation of travel and security spending involving embattled administrator Scott Pruitt.

EPA Inspector General Arthur Elkins wrote in a letter that his office will review spending by Pruitt’s full-time security detail at times when he wasn’t traveling for any official purpose. The review was requested by Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, who raised concerns about EPA security spending during a family vacation in which Pruitt went to Disneyland and attended a football game at the Rose Bowl.

Elkins office is now conducting at least a half dozen audits and investigations related to Pruitt and his security team. Separate reviews are also underway by Congressional oversight committees, the Office of Government Ethics and the White House.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks with former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani (left) through the new Trump International Hotel in Washington in 2016.
Rudy Giuliani to join Trump legal team to deal with Russia probe
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is joining the legal team defending President Donald Trump in the special counsel's Russia investigation, a Trump attorney said Thursday. With the additi...
Syrian boys play on a destroyed car in the former rebel-held Syrian town of Douma on the outskirts of Damascus on Thursday, five days after the Syrian army declared that all anti-regime forces have left eastern Ghouta, following a blistering two month offensive on the rebel enclave.
Russia and Syria trying to 'sanitize' chemical attack site as they stall inspectors: U.S. State D...
The United States has credible information that Russia and Syria are trying to "sanitize" the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria while denying access to the area by international ...
Image Not Available
Rod Rosenstein told Trump last week he's not a target in Russia probe: Bloomberg
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told President Donald Trump last week that he is not a target of any part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, Bloomberg News report...

, , ,