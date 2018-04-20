/

Judge to rule on test case of U.S. ‘enemy combatant’ Trump believed seeks to hand over to Saudis

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – A judge in Washington was expected to rule Thursday on whether the U.S. government can hand over a U.S.-Saudi dual citizen who allegedly supported the Islamic State group to Riyadh, rather than try him in U.S. courts.

In a test case on how Donald Trump’s administration will deal with American “foreign fighters” for the jihadist group, federal Judge Tanya Chutkan has until around 8:00 p.m. (0000 GMT Friday) to decide whether to block the transfer of the unnamed man, now held by U.S. forces in Iraq for seven months.

Dubbed “John Doe” in court documents, the man was detained in Syria last September and has been interrogated by U.S. military and FBI officials, who have labelled him an “enemy combatant.” He was transferred to Iraq shortly after his arrest.

But they have not accused him of fighting for the Islamic State, and he has not been charged by the Department of Justice or the U.S. military with any crime.

On Monday, the Justice Department gave a required 72-hour notice saying they planned to hand him over to an unnamed country, which has agreed to accept him.

Though the country has not been officially identified, multiple court document references point to Saudi Arabia, and lawyers for both sides have not disputed media reports naming the country.

Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the man, asked the court Wednesday to block the transfer, and demanded that he be charged under U.S. law or freed.

“Forcibly rendering him to another country would be an unconscionable violation of his constitutional rights,” said ACLU attorney Jonathan Hafetz.

“John Doe” is the only known American alleged “foreign fighter” currently being held in Iraq or Syria, and his case has posed a challenge for the administration of Trump, who has pledged to be tougher on Americans who support designated terror groups like IS or al-Qaida.

The government could have a hard time proving in a U.S. court that the citizen had joined the IS group, and could face questions about whether his rights were violated when he was interrogated.

But the decision to hand him over to Riyadh raised tougher questions of his rights in a court hearing Thursday. The government maintains that handing him to Saudi Arabia is important for bilateral relations.

Chutkan compared the planned move to the legally questionable CIA “renditions” of alleged al-Qaida detainees in the early 2000s to the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba after the 9/11 attacks.

“John Doe is a U.S. citizen and that cannot be emphasized enough,” she said. “They have had seven months to charge him and they have not.”

“He is being forcibly taken from U.S. custody and given to the custody of a foreign country” without being charged with anything by either government, she added.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

In this 1988 photo provided by Rob "Shack" Bennett, Lt. Cmdr. USN (ret), U.S. Navy instructor pilot Tammie Jo Shults speaks to aviators at Naval Air Station Chase Field, Beeville, Texas, with squadron VT-26. Shults is being lauded as a hero in a harrowing emergency landing after a passenger was partially blown out of the jet's damaged fuselage and is also being hailed for her pioneering role in a career where she has been one of the few women at the controls.
Hero Southwest Airlines pilot pushed Navy boundaries for flying
Tammie Jo Shults was determined to "break into the club" of male military aviators. One of the first female fighter pilots in the U.S. Navy, Shults flew training missions as an enemy pilot durin...
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows Russian soldiers and Syrian government forces overseeing the evacuation of rebel fighters from the Army of Islam and their families from the town of Dumayr, northeast of Damascus, Thursday. Syrian state media said Thursday that hundreds of rebel fighters in Dumayr have handed in their weapons and started to leave the area under an evacuation deal moving them to opposition-held areas in the north, effectively surrendering their turf to government forces.
Forced population displacement: Syrian rebels give up another town to regime forces
The Syrian government took control of a town northeast of Damascus on Thursday after rebels evacuated to north Syria — the latest in a string of handovers by rebels to the government. Residents ...
Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, who has been missing in Syria since August 2012, hold up photos of him during a new conference last July at the Press Club in Beirut. Federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Tice.
FBI offers $1 million for info on U.S. reporter missing in Syria for over five years
Federal authorities for the first time are offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to an American journalist who has been missing in Syria for more than five years. Austin ...

, , , , , ,