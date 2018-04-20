/

Hubble’s 28 years marked by shot of wild stellar nursery

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – NASA is marking the 28th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope’s launch with a peek into a wild stellar nursery.

Scientists released the picture Thursday in advance of next week’s milestone.

Resembling a vivid watercolor painting, the photo captures an immense, blindingly bright star emerging from its cosmic nest in a burst of ultraviolet radiation and stellar wind. This star, Herschel 36, is located in the Lagoon Nebula 4,000 light-years away. The star is 32 times more massive than our sun.

Hubble flew into orbit April 24, 1990, aboard the space shuttle Discovery. The telescope has scrutinized more than 43,500 celestial objects and racked up more than 1.5 million observations. It’s circled Earth more than 163,500 times and traveled even farther than the distance from here to Pluto.

Photos

Click to enlarge

A handout photo released Friday by the European Space Agency shows this colouful image of the Lagoon Nebula to celebrate the 28th anniversary space of the the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The whole nebula, about 4,000 light-years away, is an incredible 55 light-years wide and 20 light-years tall. This image shows only a small part of this turbulent star-formation region, about four light-years across. This stunning nebula was first catalogued in 1654 by the Italian astronomer Giovanni Battista Hodierna, who sought to record nebulous objects in the night sky so they would not be mistaken for comets. | ESA / HUBBLE AND NASA / VIA AFP-JIJI

