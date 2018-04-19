Reports of measles on the rise in Okinawa, posing threat to tourism ahead of Golden Week holidays

Reports of measles continue to rise in Okinawa Prefecture, a popular tourist destination, with 65 patients registered over a one-month period through Thursday, the prefectural government said.

With the Golden Week holidays starting later this month, there have been more than 170 cancellations of hotel accommodations by tourists, including from overseas, it said.

The recent increase in measles infections came after a man in his 30s from Taiwan was diagnosed with measles on March 20 in Okinawa.

The prefectural government warns on its website that those planning to visit Okinawa should check if they have received vaccinations. “It’s hard to say with confidence please come to (Okinawa),” said a government source.

In 2015, the World Health Organization declared Japan free of measles as infections involving the indigenous virus had not been confirmed for three years, although there had been imported cases of measles.

At the bustling Kokusaidori street in downtown Naha, the Okinawa capital, a 42-year-old tourist said, “I’m not worried because my 5-year-old eldest son has received a vaccine.”

But Satoshi Toyama, president of local hotel chain Kariyushi, was anxious, saying, “There may be some cancellations during the peak period.” Another hotel industry source said, “I’m afraid that (the local tourism industry) will be hit due to rumors.”

While hotel operators are taking preventive measures such as encouraging employees to be vaccinated, challenges remain as the disease is highly infectious.

Measles is spread by contact with an infected person’s nasal secretions or saliva, with symptoms including fever and a rash.

“As measles is airborne, there are limits to what we can do,” said a senior official working in the hotel industry.