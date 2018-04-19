Dollar wanes slightly to around ¥107.30 in Tokyo as Abe-Trump trade fears recede

The dollar was slightly weaker around ¥107.30 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, pressured by selling against the euro.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.28-29, down from ¥107.30-30 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.2388-2388, up from $1.2364-2364, and at ¥132.91-91, up from ¥132.66-67.

After moving around ¥107.20 early in the morning, the dollar climbed to levels around ¥107.50 as the closely watched two-day summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida ended without alarming developments, traders said.

“The dollar attracted buying versus the yen due to a sense of relief” after Trump is believed to have made no strong request to Abe at the summit regarding trade between the two countries, a foreign-exchange broker said.

Excessive concern over U.S. pressure on trade receded, a think tank official said. After buying ran its course, the U.S. currency fell to around ¥107.40 in the afternoon.

In late trading, the dollar slipped below ¥107.30 as European players sold the greenback versus the euro, traders said.

The unstable political situation in Japan may drag down the dollar against the yen, market sources said, noting that the resignation on Wednesday of Junichi Fukuda, the Finance Ministry’s top bureaucrat, over alleged sexual harassment has put additional pressure on the prime minister.

The ministry has also been hit by a scandal involving the manipulation of documents related to the discounted sale of government land to school operator Moritomo Gakuen linked to Abe’s wife, Akie.

If Finance Minister Taro Aso resigns, “the dollar’s topside is expected to be capped versus the yen on speculation that Abenomics would lose some momentum,” an official at a foreign-exchange brokerage house said, referring to Abe’s reflationary policy mix.