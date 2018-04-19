Tokyo stocks edge higher after Abe-Trump summit

Stocks ended marginally higher despite cutting sharp morning gains on Thursday, helped by a lack of market-roiling news from the closely watched Japan-U.S. summit.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 32.98 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 22,191.18 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, marking the best finish since Feb. 27 and extending its winning streak to a fifth session. On Wednesday, it surged 310.61 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 0.51 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,750.18, after rising 19.69 points the previous day.

The market opened firmer following the two-day summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida through Wednesday, with the Nikkei average gaining over 200 points in midmorning trading.

After the initial buying ran its course, stocks shed most of the gains due to selling on a rally, briefly pushing the Topix into negative territory toward the close, brokers said.

Investor sentiment was lifted by “the perceived absence of a strong request by Trump” to correct Japan-U.S. trade imbalances at the summit, an official of a major securities firm said.

The official also indicated that the yen’s weakening against the dollar was another positive factor for the Tokyo stock market.

The market was supported by “buybacks by nonresidents who had long been sellers,” said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

Meanwhile, an official of an asset management firm pointed out that the market was pressured by profit-taking as the dollar lost steam after retaking ¥107.50 briefly in the morning.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,177 to 822 in the TSE’s first section, while 83 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.577 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.458 billion shares.

Oil companies Japex, Inpex and JXTG were upbeat on the back of higher crude oil prices.

Mizuno closed up 8.78 percent after hitting a listing-to-date high. The sporting goods manufacturer revised on Wednesday its group operating profit forecast upward for the year through this March to ¥7.5 billion from ¥5.5 billion.

Other major winners included mobile phone carrier SoftBank and electronic parts maker Kyocera.

By contrast, Subaru lost 2.25 percent following a media report on Thursday that the automaker falsified mileage and emissions data on several hundred vehicles, brokers said.

Semiconductor-related names, such as Sumco, Screen and Disco, met with selling after their U.S. peers fared poorly in New York trading on Wednesday.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average rose 20 points to 22,200.