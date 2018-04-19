Seven-Eleven to start automatic check-in service for P2P lodging rentals

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. will launch an automated check-in service for minpaku (private lodging businesses) that allows guests to collect and leave room keys 24 hours a day, the convenience store chain said.

The service, Convenience Front Desk 24, will begin at some Seven-Eleven stores in Tokyo on June 15, aiming to boost convenience for visitors to Japan, it said Wednesday.

A new device for the service was developed jointly with travel agency JTB Corp.

After guests input their booking numbers and other information on the display, the device takes photos of their faces and identification, such as passports. Once their identities are confirmed, guests will be able to collect keys from dedicated lockers.

The unit of Seven & i Holdings Co. will introduce the service in phases after a related law comes into force on June 15 to authorize minpaku services across Japan on a full scale. The company aims to install the device at 1,000 outlets by the end of February 2021.

Among other major convenience stores, Lawson Inc. has installed dedicated lockers to collect and leave keys for minpaku and car-sharing services at three outlets in Tokyo. FamilyMart Co., a subsidiary of FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co., offers a service to issue quick response codes for the electronic keys of minpaku facilities in Okinawa Prefecture.