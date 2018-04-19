Philippines’ Duterte says he ordered investigation of Australian nun
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during the change of command ceremony of the Armed Forces of the Philippines at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Wednesday. | REUTERS

Philippines’ Duterte says he ordered investigation of Australian nun

Reuters

MANILA – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he ordered the investigation into a 71-year-old Australian nun for “disorderly conduct,” justifying it as a legal move against “undesirable” foreigners.

Sister Patricia Fox, a coordinator of a Philippine congregation of Catholic nuns called Notre Dame de Sion, was taken from her house this week and detained at the immigration bureau in Manila for almost 24 hours.

She was released on Tuesday pending further investigation.

Fox had taken part in rallies seeking the release of political prisoners and urging Philippine authorities to respect human rights, but she denied she was engaged in politicking.

“I ordered her to be investigated, not deported at once, not arrested, but to invite her to an investigation for a disorderly conduct,” Duterte said during the change of command ceremony of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said there was “probably” a need to apologize for the detention of Fox because she was not engaged in any political activity when she was taken from her home by immigration authorities.

“Perhaps an apology was in order. Clearly there was a mistake,” he said early on Thursday in an interview with ANC news channel.

Roque said Duterte had to clarify his order and had taken full responsibility for the incident.

“It’s a violation of sovereignty,” Duterte said, accusing Fox of bad-mouthing his administration. “You do not have that right to criticize us. Do not insult my country.

“We never did that to Australia. We never did that to (a) European country. Why don’t you criticize your own government, the way you handle the refugees, hungry and dying and you turn them back to the open sea,” he said.

The United Nations has called on Australia to take responsibility for around 800 refugees and asylum seekers stranded in a detention center on Papua New Guinea where it said many lack medical and mental health care.

Australia, which controversially holds asylum-seekers in offshore camps, has said the center on the island is adequate and that the Papua New Guinea government is responsible for running it.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

An LGBT group leads more than 100 people in joining a large marathon on Sunday in the city of Nanjing to raise awareness of LGBT issues.
Online backlash against Sina Weibo a rare win for China's LGBT community
China's gay community scored a victory after a massively popular social media platform reversed a ban on "homosexual" content, but challenges remain in a country where LGBT culture remains taboo in...
People watch a TV screen showing footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station on Wednesday.
Korean leaders can discuss peace, but can't end Korean War
U.S. President Donald Trump has given his "blessing" for North and South Korea to discuss the end of the Korean War amid a diplomatic push to end the North Korean nuclear standoff. One problem: The...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.
Trump says he would walk away if Kim summit isn't 'fruitful'
U.S. President Donald Trump voiced hopes Wednesday of a successful planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but warned that he could "respectfully" walk away if it appeared the talks wou...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during the change of command ceremony of the Armed Forces of the Philippines at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Wednesday. | REUTERS Australian nun Patricia Fox, 71, is interviewed by local reporters upon her release outside of the Bureau of Immigration headquarters in Metro Manila on Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , ,