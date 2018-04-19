Melania Trump and Akie Abe visit historic Florida mansion during U.S. trip
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday. | REUTERS

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – U.S. first lady Melania Trump might be one of the few not overly awed by a marble-bedecked and gold-plated Gilded Age mansion that she and counterpart Akie Abe toured Wednesday.

While U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe golfed at the president’s nearby country club, their wives visited Whitehall — the 75-room, 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) waterside retreat that oil and railroad tycoon Henry Flagler built as a wedding present for his third wife, Mary Lily Kenan Flagler. The Flaglers wintered there beginning in 1902, and it is now the centerpiece of the Flagler Museum.

Arriving in a motorcade from Mar-a-Lago, the president’s own gold-plated mansion 3 miles (5 kilometers) away, Melania Trump and Akie Abe were greeted by Flagler’s great grandson William Matthews and museum Executive Director Erin Manning, who led them through a tour of the home historians say cost $4 million ($110 million today) to build.

Unlike their husbands — who have a jovial, golf buddy relationship — the first ladies smiled politely, quietly asked Manning questions and walked formally during the parts of their tour visible to the U.S. and Japanese press. Melania wore an emerald green dress and designer heels, while Akie wore a dark dress with a floral print. During the Abes’ visit to Florida last year, the first ladies visited a Japanese garden. They did not address reporters Wednesday.

Manning showed the first ladies the private railroad car Henry Flagler used to travel his Florida East Coast Railway, the line that opened up South Florida as it stretched from Jacksonville to Key West. They were also shown the bicycle-powered white wicker carriages the Flaglers’ guests used to traverse the grounds. Flagler also founded Standard Oil with John D. Rockefeller.

In the mansion’s music room, they viewed a portrait of Mary Flagler wearing a long-pearl necklace that Manning says remains the most-expensive piece Tiffany has ever created. Standing beneath a domed ceiling decorated with a reproduction of Guido Reni’s “Aurora” and statues of cherubs, Trump and Abe listened as a pipe organist performed Verdi.

Both first ladies have been closely watched in recent months. Akie Abe has found herself entangled in a scandal involving a discounted sale to Moritomo Gakuen, a nationalist school operator to which she had ties. The Abes have denied involvement.

Melania Trump is dealing with reports that her husband may have cheated on her shortly after their 2005 marriage and the 2006 birth of their son, Barron.

