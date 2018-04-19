Trump passes up chance to say if he’ll fire Robert Mueller
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – President Donald Trump on Wednesday passed up a chance to say whether he plans to fire special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Florida with the prime minister of Japan, Trump said months of speculation that he would dismiss the men had proven wrong.

“As far as the two gentlemen you told me about, they’ve been saying I’m going to get rid of them for the last three months,” he said. “Four months. Five months. And they’re still here. So we want to get the investigation over with, done with, put it behind us.”

Mueller has been investigating possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russian officials, as well as possible obstruction of justice.

Trump said Wednesday he has cooperated with Mueller’s investigators and said his team had turned over more than a million documents.

The president added that he hoped the probe was “coming to an end.”

Trump spoke alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a news conference at his private Mar-a-Lago club.

