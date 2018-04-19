/

Ex-Playboy model settles lawsuit with tabloid over alleged Trump affair

AP

LOS ANGELES – A former Playboy model who said she had a 10-month affair with President Donald Trump settled her lawsuit Wednesday with a supermarket tabloid over an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship publicly.

Karen McDougal’s settlement with the company that owns the National Enquirer “restores to me the rights to my life story and frees me from this contract that I was misled into signing nearly two years ago,” she said in a statement Wednesday.

In August 2016, the tabloid’s parent company, American Media Inc., paid McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story about the alleged relationship, but the story never ran.

Last month, McDougal filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles asking to invalidate the contract, which she said she was misled into signing. The suit alleged that the company didn’t publish the story because AMI’s owner, David Pecker, is “close personal friends” with Trump. It also charged that Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, had inappropriately intervened and was secretly involved in discussions with AMI executives about the agreement.

Federal agents raided Cohen’s office and residence last week seeking any information on payments made in 2016 to McDougal and porn actress Stormy Daniels, according to people familiar with the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly. Daniels has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. The search warrants also sought bank records, records on Cohen’s dealings in the taxi industry and his communications with the Trump campaign, the people said.

Under the settlement agreement, McDougal can keep the $150,000 she was paid and AMI has the rights to up to $75,000 for any future profits from her story about the relationship. The company also retains the rights to photographs of McDougal that it already has, the settlement said.

AMI had argued McDougal had been allowed to speak about her relationship since 2016 and the contract gave the company discretion over whether to publish the story.

In an interview with CNN that aired last month, McDougal said Trump tried to pay her after their first sexual tryst at a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2006. McDougal said she continued the relationship with Trump for about 10 months and broke it off in April 2007 because she felt guilty.

The White House has said Trump denies having an affair with McDougal. Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005, and their son, Barron, was born in 2006.

“My goal from the beginning was to restore my rights and not to achieve any financial gain, and this settlement does exactly that,” McDougal said. “I am relieved to be able to tell the truth about my story when asked, and I look forward to being able to return to my private life and focus on what matters to me.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Confederate flag-bearing trucks park outside Michigan school, sparking counterprotest against racism
Students and others with Confederate flags flying from or painted on their pickup trucks parked for a second day outside of a central Michigan high school, prompting other students to hold a counte...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket transporting the Tess satellite lifts off from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday. The satellite known as Tess will survey almost the entire sky, staring at the brightest, closest stars in an effort to find any planets that might be encircling them.
NASA's Tess spacecraft embarks on quest to find new planets
NASA's Tess spacecraft embarked Wednesday on a quest to find new worlds around neighboring stars that could support life. Tess rode a SpaceX Falcon rocket through the evening sky, aiming for an ...
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, for dinner at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago clu, Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump passes up chance to say if he'll fire Robert Mueller
President Donald Trump on Wednesday passed up a chance to say whether he plans to fire special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Speaking at a joint press confer...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This July 12, 2017, file photo shows the cover of an issue of the National Enquirer featuring President Donald Trump at a store in New York. Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who said she had a 10-month affair with President Donald Trump, settled her lawsuit Wednesday with a supermarket tabloid over an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship publicly. | AP