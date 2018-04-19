In Lebanon camp for years, hundreds of refugees return to Syria area recaptured by regime
Syrian refugees evacuated from the southern Lebanese village of Shebaa ride in a bus through the Masnaa crossing on the Lebanon-Syria border leading to Damascus on Wednesday to return home to their village of Beit Jinn in the southwestern Damascus countryside. | AFP-JIJI

In Lebanon camp for years, hundreds of refugees return to Syria area recaptured by regime

SHEBAA, LEBANON – Several hundred Syrians who have lived for years as refugees in Lebanon left for their home country on Wednesday in a rare case of a mass return of those who left the country since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.

Nearly 500 people, including children and the elderly, left the Shebaa area in southeast Lebanon in 15 buses for the Beit Jinn district in Syria, southwest of Damascus, which was recaptured from rebels by pro-government forces in December. The buses reached the Lebanese border on Wednesday afternoon before crossing into Syria.

“We had no news about our hometown. My family and I are happy to be going back,” said Younes Othman, 31, who was a farmer in Syria and is returning after four years in Lebanon.

The convoy was organized by the Lebanese authorities, Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported. The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, in a statement, said it was not involved in organizing “these returns or other returns at this point, considering the prevailing humanitarian and security situation in Syria.

More than half of Syria’s prewar population have fled their homes since the outbreak of war in 2011, including more than a million who sought refuge in tiny Lebanon, where they now make up more than a quarter of the population.

Some leading Lebanese politicians, including President Michel Aoun, have called for Syrian refugees to return to calmer parts of Syria, but the United Nations says they should not be forced to go back.

Syrian refugees evacuated from the southern Lebanese village of Shebaa ride in a bus through the Masnaa crossing on the Lebanon-Syria border leading to Damascus on Wednesday to return home to their village of Beit Jinn in the southwestern Damascus countryside. | AFP-JIJI Members of the Lebanese General Security Directorate clear buses carrying Syrian refugees evacuated from the southern Lebanese village of Shebaa as they pass through the Masnaa crossing on the Lebanon-Syria border leading to Damascus on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

