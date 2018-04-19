Trump, Abe agree to intensify trade talks, but tariff exemption proves elusive for Japanese leader

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump remained at loggerheads on big-picture trade issues on Wednesday after two days of talks, though the two leaders said they had agreed to begin talks on what they called “free, fair and reciprocal” trade.

Speaking at a joint news conference at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the U.S. president said he and Abe “have agreed to intensify our trade and investment consultations.” Asked for clarification if this meant a bilateral trade deal, both leaders were coy.

Trump said he was working to reduce the $56.1 billion U.S. trade deficit with Japan by pushing to remove barriers to U.S. exports.

“The U.S. is committed to free, fair and reciprocal — very important word — trade, and we’re committed to pursuing a bilateral trading relationship that benefits both of our great countries,” Trump said.

Abe, however, said that while he is aware that the U.S. is interested in a bilateral trade deal, Japan’s position is that the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership, which Trump took the U.S. out of last year, “is the best for both countries.”

“Based on that position we shall be dealing with the talks,” Abe said.

Japan has previously voiced reluctance to a bilateral trade deal with the U.S., but Trump made clear that he has little interest in rejoining negotiations over the TPP unless the terms are dramatically altered.

Still, Trump held out the slim chance that the U.S. could return to the deal.

“I don’t want to go back into TPP, but if they offered us a deal that I can’t refuse on behalf of the United States, I would do it,” he said.

“But I like bilateral better. I think it’s better for our country. I think it’s better for our workers and I much would prefer a bilateral deal.”

Perhaps most notably, Trump also did not exempt Japan from steel and aluminum tariffs, as he did for Washington’s other key allies and partners, though he did say that a deal could be reached if the “massive trade deficit with Japan” could be slashed

“That would certainly be something we would discuss,” he said. “And I would be looking at sometime in the future to take them off” the tariff list.

During Abe’s visit, Trump also sought to reassure him of the pair’s close alliance as the president prepares for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by June. Trump and Abe spent Wednesday morning golfing at one of Trump’s nearby courses in their latest show of “golf diplomacy,” according to pictures tweeted from their Twitter accounts and those of their aides.

Tokyo has raised concerns that Washington might press Kim only on long-range missiles that could hit the mainland United States — and not on the short- and medium-range missiles that pose an immediate threat to Japan — as Trump and Kim discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Abe praised Trump for his support on the issue of the abductions by North Korean agents of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and ’80s.

Trump said it was clear from their talks that the abductee issue is “one of the truly most important things on Shinzo’s mind.” Trump said he wanted to see the “families reunited as soon as possible,” adding that the U.S. “will work very hard on that issue and we will work hard to try and bring those folks back — very, very hard.”

Pyongyang has acknowledging abducting 13 Japanese, while Tokyo maintains North Korea abducted 17. Five have been returned to Japan. North Korea says eight others died and denies the remaining four entered its territory.

The U.S. itself is pushing for the release of three Americans.

On the North Korean denuclearization issue, Abe praised Trump’s leadership.

“The situation surrounding North Korea, due to the decisive decision by President Trump on the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit, is at a historical turning point,” he said.

Abe, who has been concerned over failed past attempts at dialogue with Pyongyang, said that “past mistakes should never be repeated.”

“On this point, President Trump and I were in full agreement,” he said.

“Just because North Korea is responding to dialogue, there should be no rewards,” Abe said. “‘Maximum pressure’ should be maintained and actual implementation of concrete actions toward denuclearization will be demanded.”

Still, the prime minister said that if the North takes “the right path” under 2002’s Japan-North Korea Pyongyang Declaration, “there could be a possible path to settle the unfortunate past and to normalize diplomatic relations.”