TV Asahi says employee recorded senior Finance Ministry official making sexually aggressive comments

TV Asahi said Thursday that at least one of its female employees faced repeated sexual harassment from a top Finance Ministry bureaucrat for over a year and a half, countering the denial by the official who resigned just hours before.

The employee, whose name is being withheld by TV Asahi, started having one-on-one meetings with Administrative Vice Minister Junichi Fukuda about a year and a half ago to collect information for news reporting, the network said.

Each time, Fukuda made sexually aggressive comments, which prompted her to record later conversations “to protect herself,” Hiroshi Shinozuka, the head of the network’s news division, told a news conference that kicked off at midnight Wednesday.

The news conference was hastily arranged after Fukuda suddenly announced his intention to step down after the weekly Shukan Shincho uploaded an audio recording of a man believed to be the bureaucrat making lewd comments.

The weekly alleged that Fukuda made sexually aggressive comments as he was talking to a female journalist covering the Finance Ministry.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fukuda insisted that he has not sexually harassed any female journalists. TV Asahi decided to arrange the news conference in response to Fukuda’s denial, Shinozuka said.

“This employee was concerned that sexual harassment (by Fukuda) would be tacitly accepted (by the parties involved) unless his inappropriate acts were revealed to the public,” Shinozuka said.

TV Asahi itself admitted that it refused to respond when the employee first reported the harassment to a supervisor, which worsened her suffering.

The woman once proposed that the TV station report on Fukuda’s conduct, but the supervisor turned down the idea, apparently fearing she would be identified publicly and face further psychological damage.

The denial from her supervisor eventually prompted her to approach the weekly magazine, Shinozuka said.

“We are doing some deep soul-searching over the fact that we could not appropriately respond when the employee in question reported the sexual harassment,” Shinozuka said, reading a prepared statement during the news conference.

TV Asahi said it would file a “strong protest” with the Finance Ministry over Fukuda’s conduct and denials, Shinozuka said.

At the same time, the news organization believes it was “inappropriate” for the woman to provide information, including audio recordings, to an outside party, because she obtained the information through her duties gathering news, Shinozuka said.

TV Asahi’s announcement will deal another blow to the scandal-tainted Finance Ministry and the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe’s government has already been hit by a number of scandals in which key government officials are suspected of having lied to defend the administration.