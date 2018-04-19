U.S. military helicopter makes emergency landing at Kumamoto Airport
A UH-1 helicopter (front) made an emergency landing at Kumamoto Airport on Wednesday. | KYODO

U.S. military helicopter makes emergency landing at Kumamoto Airport

KYODO

A U.S. military helicopter made an emergency landing at Kumamoto Prefecture’s main airport on Wednesday afternoon with no casualties or air traffic disruption reported, the Defense Ministry said.

An oil cooling system apparently malfunctioned on the UH-1 multipurpose helicopter, forcing it to land to avoid an accident, according to the ministry. An AH-1 attack chopper that was flying with the UH-1 also landed at the airport.

The two helicopters belong to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Air Station Futenma in Okinawa Prefecture, according to a Japanese government source.

Kumamoto Airport is used by both civilian and Self-Defense Forces aircraft. The U.S. military aircraft has been parked in an area managed by the SDF, the ministry said.

A number of incidents involving U.S. military aircraft have occurred in Japan recently, fueling safety concerns.

A Futenma-stationed helicopter of the same UH-1 type made an emergency landing on a sandy beach on a small islet of Okinawa in January. In December, a window fell from a CH-53E large transport helicopter as it was flying over an elementary school just outside the Futenma base. No one was injured in those incidents.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Hiroshi Shinozuka (right), head of TV Asahi's news division, speaks at a news conference that kicked off at midnight Wednesday.
TV Asahi says employee recorded senior Finance Ministry official making sexually aggressive comments
TV Asahi said Thursday that at least one of its female employees faced repeated sexual harassment from a top Finance Ministry bureaucrat for over a year and a half, countering the denial by the off...
Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda leaves the ministry in Tokyo on Friday after coming under fire for allegations of sexual harassment.
Finance Ministry's top bureaucrat quits over sex harassment claims, dealing another blow to Abe g...
In a fresh blow to the scandal-hit Abe administration, the Finance Ministry's top bureaucrat, Administrative Vice Minister Junichi Fukuda, was forced to step down Wednesday after a weekly magazi...
Niigata Gov. Ryuichi Yoneyama apologizes at a news conference held after he submitted a letter of resignation at the prefectural office in the city of Niigata on Wednesday
Anti-nuclear Niigata governor resigns over sex scandal in move likely to impact restart of key po...
Niigata Prefecture Gov. Ryuichi Yoneyama resigned Wednesday over what he described as "misunderstandings" in relationships with several women, a move that is almost certain to influence discussions...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A UH-1 helicopter (front) made an emergency landing at Kumamoto Airport on Wednesday. | KYODO

,