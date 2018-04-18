Finance Ministry’s top bureaucrat quits over sex harassment claims, dealing another blow to Abe government

In a fresh blow to the scandal-hit Abe administration, the Finance Ministry’s top bureaucrat, Administrative Vice Minister Junichi Fukuda, was forced to step down Wednesday after a weekly magazine publicized a voice recording of what it claimed was him sexually harassing a female journalist.

“I can’t continue my duty in this situation,” Fukuda told reporters, in announcing his resignation, adding that he denies the allegations and the conversations with the female journalist was just him playing with words.

The female journalist was not the only one to accuse him of harassment. Last week’s issue of the weekly Shukan Shincho carried an article quoting several anonymous female reporters saying Fukuda repeatedly harassed them with sexual remarks during one-on-one meetings.

On a YouTube video uploaded to the internet on Friday, a man believed to be Fukuda can be heard saying, “Can I touch your breast?,” “Should we have an affair when the budget is enacted?” and “I will tie your hands.”

Fukuda has from the beginning denied the allegations made by the magazine, and Finance Minister Taro Aso earlier said he was not thinking of investigating or punishing the vice minister.

Then Shukan Shincho posted the YouTube clip, which led to Fukuda stepping down.

Joining the Finance Ministry in 1982, Fukuda took up the position in July last year after serving a number of key roles at the powerful ministry, including the head of the Budget Bureau.

The latest scandal is likely to further weaken the political clout of the Finance Ministry, whose public reputation has already been heavily damaged by a document-tapering scandal involving ultra-nationalist school operator Moritomo Gakuen, which once had close ties with Akie Abe, the wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Last month Aso admitted that some ministry officials falsified dozens of sections of government documents related to the ministry’s heavily discounted land sale deal with Moritomo Gakuen.

Deleted sections included all mention of the first lady, which has deepened public suspicion that the ministry gave an 86 percent discount to the school operator believing the first lady might have been behind its bid to buy the land for the school in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture.