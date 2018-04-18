Okinawa village has nation’s longest life expectancy for third straight time, survey finds

For the third consecutive time, the life expectancy average for women in 2015 was highest in the village of Kitanakagusuku, in Okinawa Prefecture, hitting 89.0 years, a health ministry survey released Tuesday showed.

The village of Nakagusuku and the city of Nago, both also in Okinawa, came in Nos. 2 and 3 at 88.8 years, according to the survey conducted every five year. The two municipalities were followed by Kawasaki’s Asao Ward and Nonoichi, Ishikawa Prefecture, with both at 88.6 years.

For men, the average life expectancy was highest in Yokohama’s Aoba Ward at 83.3 years. Asao came in second, at 83.1 years, followed by Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward, at 82.8 years, Tsuzuki Ward in Yokohama, at 82.7 years and Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture, at 82.6 years.

The lowest figures for both men and women were seen in Osaka’s Nishinari Ward with men hitting 73.5 years and women 84.4 years.

Nishinari placed last for the fourth consecutive time for men and the second time in a row for women.

The largest gap between the average life expectancies of men and women stood at 10.9 years in Nishinari while the smallest difference, at 4.8 years, was in the town of Heguri, Nara Prefecture, Osaka’s eastern neighbor.

The survey was the fourth of its kind and based on the national census and other demographic statistics.

It collected data from 1,888 municipalities, excluding eight in Fukushima Prefecture, where such information was unavailable in the wake of the March 2011 nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 plant.