Anti-nuclear Niigata governor eyes resignation amid sex scandal in move likely to impact restart key power plant

In a move that could influence the approval process for the restart of nuclear reactors in the Niigata Prefecture, Gov. Ryuichi Yoneyama is set to resign after reportedly paying for sex.

The weekly Shukan Bunshun reported Wednesday that Yoneyama, who was elected in 2016 with the backing of anti-nuclear parties, paid some ¥30,000 each time for several encounters with a number of different women.

According to the magazine, Yoneyama admitted to the allegations.

The Niigata governor, who is due to hold a news conference later in the day, has expressed a cautious view toward the restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear complex on the Sea of Japan coast.

Calls for Yoneyama’s resignation have been growing within the prefectural ruling parties after he said Tuesday he will consider resigning his post, citing the Shukan Bunshu report.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear complex, is seeking local approval, including from the Niigata governor, to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa complex — one of the world’s largest nuclear power plants with a combined output capacity of 8.2 million kilowatts.

Yoneyama has cited what he called the “unresolved” 2011 disaster at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant and the lack of preparedness at the larger facility in his own prefecture as his rationale for opposing its restart.

A gubernatorial election to pick Yoneyama’s successor could be held as soon as next month in the event of a Yoneyama resignation, which would come with 2½ years of his term still remaining.

Yoneyama was elected in October 2016 with the support of the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party, defeating contenders that included a candidate backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito.