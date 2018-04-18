IMF maintains Japan’s 2018 growth estimate at 1.2%

WASHINGTON – The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that it expects the Japanese economy to grow 1.2 percent in 2018, maintaining the projection it made in January.

In its latest World Economic Outlook report the IMF also kept intact its 2019 growth forecast for Japan, at 0.9 percent, citing favorable external demand and rising private investment as contributing factors.

For the global economy, the Washington-based institution expects a 3.9 percent rise in both 2018 and 2019, unchanged from its previous forecasts.

The IMF projects the U.S. economy will grow 2.9 percent in 2018 and 2.7 percent in 2019, both up 0.2 percentage points, anticipating positive effects from major tax cuts and higher public spending by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Meanwhile, the IMF showed wariness over a tit-for-tat trade spat between the United States and China.

“Recent import restrictions announced by the United States, announced retaliatory actions by China, and potential retaliation by other countries raise concerns in this regard and threaten to damage global and domestic activity and sentiment,” the IMF said.

“Risks beyond the next several quarters are clearly to the downside,” the IMF said, also citing possible spillovers from tighter U.S. financial conditions to other economies, including through reduced capital flows into emerging markets.

For the eurozone, the IMF revised up its 2018 economic growth estimate by 0.2 points to 2.4 percent, reflecting a recovery in consumption. It kept unchanged this year’s growth projection for the Chinese economy, at 6.6 percent.

