HondaJet dealer in China to expand operations

Honda Aircraft Co., a unit of Honda Motor Co., said Tuesday that a dealer of its HondaJet small business aircraft in China will grow its operations.

The dealer, HondaJet China, will expand its existing facility at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in the southern China province of Guangdong, according to Honda Aircraft.

The Chinese company will also establish a new firm that will arrange charter flights using the jet.

Honda hopes to strengthen its sales capability in the Chinese market, which has large potential demand for small jets, officials said.

The new facility, which will be completed by mid-2019, will include a showroom for the HondaJet as well as maintenance space large enough to contain 20 such planes.

HondaJet China has received a total of eight orders for the plane so far.