/

HondaJet dealer in China to expand operations

JIJI

Honda Aircraft Co., a unit of Honda Motor Co., said Tuesday that a dealer of its HondaJet small business aircraft in China will grow its operations.

The dealer, HondaJet China, will expand its existing facility at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in the southern China province of Guangdong, according to Honda Aircraft.

The Chinese company will also establish a new firm that will arrange charter flights using the jet.

Honda hopes to strengthen its sales capability in the Chinese market, which has large potential demand for small jets, officials said.

The new facility, which will be completed by mid-2019, will include a showroom for the HondaJet as well as maintenance space large enough to contain 20 such planes.

HondaJet China has received a total of eight orders for the plane so far.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Ex-Goldman banker brings dealmaking skills, sharpened on Toshiba unit sale, to startup eyeing IPO
A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investment banker who advised Toshiba Corp. on the sale of its $18 billion memory-chip unit is now applying his dealmaking skills at a Japanese startup that's look...
A man walks past an advertisement for Shiseido Co. in Tokyo.
Beauty giant Shiseido snaps up technology startups to draw young shoppers
Shiseido Co., the Japanese firm that sells Laura Mercier cosmetics and Dolce & Gabbana fragrances, sold ¥1 trillion ($9.3 billion) worth of beauty products last year, mostly in traditional stor...
Image Not Available
IMF maintains Japan's 2018 growth estimate at 1.2%
The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that it expects the Japanese economy to grow 1.2 percent in 2018, maintaining the projection it made in January. In its latest World Economic Outlook...

, , ,