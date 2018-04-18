/

Stroller-makers Combi and Aprica raided for alleged antitrust violation

Kyodo

The Fair Trade Commission on Wednesday searched the headquarters of major stroller and baby product-makers Aprica Children’s Products G.K. and Combi Corp. for allegedly violating antitrust regulations.

The companies are suspected of setting resale prices and instructing retailers through wholesalers not to sell below specified price points, sources close to the matter said.

By avoiding drastic discounting, Osaka-based Aprica and Tokyo-based Combi are believed to have been seeking to protect their brand images. They are suspected of threatening to halt shipments of their products to retailers if they did not follow instructions, the sources said.

