Over 100 parts for NASA’s Orion deep-space capsule to be 3-D-printed
A test version of the Orion crew module is shown following testing and recovery procedures with the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California, Jan. 25. | REUTERS

/

Over 100 parts for NASA’s Orion deep-space capsule to be 3-D-printed

Reuters

FRANKFURT, GERMANY – More than 100 parts for U.S. space agency NASA’s deep-space capsule Orion will be made by 3D printers, using technology that experts say will eventually become key to efforts to send humans to Mars.

U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin, 3-D printing specialist Stratasys, and engineering firm PADT have developed the parts using new materials that can withstand the extreme temperatures and chemical exposure of deep-space missions, Stratasys said on Tuesday.

“In space, for instance, materials will build up a charge. If that was to shock the electronics on a space craft there could be significant damage,” Scott Sevcik, vice president manufacturing solutions at Stratasys, told Reuters.

The 3-D printing, or additive manufacturing, has been used for making prototypes across a range of different industries for many years, but is being increasingly eyed for scale production.

The technology can help make light-weight parts made of plastics more quickly and cheaply than traditional assembly lines that require major investments into equipment.

“But even more significant is that we have more freedom with the design … parts can look more organic, more skeletal,” Sevcik said.

Stratasys’s partner Lockheed Martin said the use of 3D printing on the Orion project would also pay off at other parts of its business.

“We look to apply benefits across our programs — missile defense, satellites, planetary probes, especially as we create more and more common products,” said Brian Kaplun, additive manufacturing manager at Lockheed Martin Space.

Orion is part of NASA’s follow-up program to the now-retired space shuttles that will allow astronauts to travel beyond the International Space Station, which flies about 260 miles (420 km) above Earth.

The agency’s European counterpart, ESA, has suggested that moon rock and Mars dust could be used to 3-D print structures and tools, which could significantly reduce the cost of future space missions because less material would need to be brought along from Earth.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks about the opioid crisis during an appearance in Raleigh, North Carolina, Tuesday.
U.S. drug agency proposes rules to rein in opioid manufacturing with quotas
The U.S. government on Tuesday proposed tightening rules governing the amount of prescription opioid painkillers that drugmakers can manufacture in a given year, in hopes of reining in the deadly o...
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives for a taping of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in the Manhattan borough of New York City Tuesday.
James Comey fends off attacks as book releases at top spot on Amazon
Former FBI director James Comey fended off attacks Tuesday over his blistering criticism of President Donald Trump as his new book hit the stores and held the top slot on Amazon's bestseller list. ...
Demonstrators occupy the Starbucks outlet that has become the center of protests Monday in Philadelphia. Starbucks wants to add training for store managers on "unconscious bias," CEO Kevin Johnson said Monday, as activists held more protests at the Philadelphia store where two black men were arrested after employees said they were trespassing.
'In crisis mode': Starbucks to close 8.000 stores for an afternoon of training against racial bias
Starbucks, trying to tamp down a racially charged uproar over the arrest of two black men at one of its stores in Philadelphia, plans to close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for several hours next mon...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A test version of the Orion crew module is shown following testing and recovery procedures with the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California, Jan. 25. | REUTERS

, , , ,