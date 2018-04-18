Stormy Daniels not dead in U.S.-led Syria airstrike or in suicide, as claimed in fake news

AP

NEW YORK – Stormy Daniels was not killed in an airstrike in Syria, nor did she take her own life, contrary to false stories circulating online.

The porn actress, who claims she had sex in 2006 with Donald Trump, was photographed Monday entering a courthouse for a hearing in a federal case in New York involving the U.S. president’s personal attorney. FBI agents there raided lawyer Michael Cohen’s office April 9 for records, including information about a payment Cohen made to Daniels.

Two sites recently circulating accounts of her death identify themselves as satire.

The Waterford Whispers News reported Saturday that the actress and “several other women who have accused the U.S. President of sexual misconduct in the past” were killed in Friday’s U.S., British and French airstrikes on Syria. It alleged investigators believed Daniels was filming a documentary when the area was accidentally struck by 50 Tomahawk missiles.

The other, the Daily World Update, wrote in late March that Daniels had died of “an intentional overdose.” The story incorrectly stated Daniels’ real name is Penelope Withers; it is Stephanie Clifford. Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, also is wrongly identified as Michael Alvaretto.

This cover image released by Penthouse shows adult film actress Stormy Daniels gracing their May-June 2018 issue, hitting newsstands on May 8. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had sex once with Trump in 2006 and that Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 days before the 2016 election for her silence. | PENTHOUSE / VIA AP

