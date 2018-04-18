NYC removes Central Park statue of doctor who experimented on female slaves
Workers remove the statue of Dr. James Marion Sims on Tuesday in New York. The removal was ordered by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, following the recommandations of the Mayoral Advisory Commission on City, Arts, Monuments and Markers. Dr. Sims (1813-1883) is considered as the 'Father of Modern Gynecology' but his medical advances were achieved through practice of surgical techniques on enslaved black women. | AFP-JIJI

NYC removes Central Park statue of doctor who experimented on female slaves

NEW YORK – A statue of a 19th century doctor who did experimental surgery without anesthesia on enslaved African-American women has been removed from New York’s Central Park.

The city’s Public Design Commission voted Monday to accept a mayoral panel’s recommendation to remove the statue of Dr. J. Marion Sims, known as the father of modern gynecology.

It was removed Tuesday for relocation to Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery, where Sims is buried, accompanied by signage with historical context.

The New York Times says the commission’s president wept on Monday when she called for the vote.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio called for a review of “symbols of hate” on city property eight months ago following a white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left a person dead.

Workers remove the statue of Dr. James Marion Sims on Tuesday in New York. The removal was ordered by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, following the recommandations of the Mayoral Advisory Commission on City, Arts, Monuments and Markers. Dr. Sims (1813-1883) is considered as the 'Father of Modern Gynecology' but his medical advances were achieved through practice of surgical techniques on enslaved black women. | AFP-JIJI A woman demonstrates next to the empty pedestal after workers removed the statue of Dr. James Marion Sims on Tuesday in New York. | AFP-JIJI

