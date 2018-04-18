Study: Meteorite’s diamond points to ‘lost planet’ possibly the size of Mars dating back over 4 billion years
This photo provided by Hillary Sanctuary of EPFL shows a thin slice of the meteorite sample from a meteorite that fell to Earth more than a decade ago providing compelling evidence of a lost planet that once roamed our solar system, according to a study published Tuesday. | HILLARY SANCTUARY / EPFL / VIA AP

/

Study: Meteorite’s diamond points to ‘lost planet’ possibly the size of Mars dating back over 4 billion years

AP

BERLIN – Fragments of a meteorite that fell to Earth about a decade ago provide compelling evidence of a lost planet that once roamed our solar system, according to a study published Tuesday.

Researchers from Switzerland, France and Germany examined diamonds found inside the Almahata Sitta meteorite and concluded they were most likely formed by a proto-planet at least 4.55 billion years ago.

The diamonds in the meteorite, which crashed in Sudan’s Nubian Desert in October 2008, have tiny crystals inside them that would have required great pressure to form, said one of the study’s co-authors, Philippe Gillet.

“We demonstrate that these large diamonds cannot be the result of a shock but rather of growth that has taken place within a planet,” he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview from Switzerland.

Gillet, a planetary scientist at the Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, said researchers calculated a pressure of 200,000 bar (2.9 million psi) would be needed to form such diamonds, suggesting the mystery planet was as least as big as Mercury, possibly even Mars.

Scientists have long theorized that the early solar system once contained many more planets — some of which were likely little more than a mass of molten magma. One of these embryo planets — dubbed Theia — is believed to have slammed into a young Earth, ejecting a large amount of debris that later formed the moon.

“What we’re claiming here,” said Gillet, “is that we have in our hands a remnant of this first generation of planets that are missing today because they were destroyed or incorporated in a bigger planet.”

Addi Bischoff, a meteorite expert at the University of Muenster, Germany, said the methods used for the study were sound and the conclusion was plausible. But further evidence of sustained high pressure would be expected to be found in the minerals surrounding the diamonds, he said.

Bischoff wasn’t involved in the study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This image released by ABC shows (from left) co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, her attorney, Michael Avenatti, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain during an appearance on the daytime talk show "The View" Tuesday in New York. Daniels released a composite sketch of the man she says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot to stay quiet about her past sexual tryst with President Donald Trump. Avenatti says they are offering $100,000 for information leading to the man's identification.
Lawyer offers $100,000 to identify man Stormy Daniels says threatened her
Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels on Tuesday released a sketch of a man she said warned her in 2011 to stop discussing her claims she had a sexual encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump, while ...
Image Not Available
Israel hints it could hit Iran's 'air force' in Syria
Israel released details on Tuesday about what it described as an Iranian "air force" deployed in neighboring Syria, including civilian planes suspected of transferring arms, a signal that these cou...
Emergency personnel monitor the damaged engine of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, which diverted to the Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning after the crew reported damage to one of the aircraft's engines, on a runway in Philadelphia Tuesday.
Passenger dies after Southwest jetliner apparently blows engine in flight
A Southwest Airlines jet apparently blew an engine at about 30,000 feet and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window and damaged the fuselage Tuesday, killing a passenger and injuring seven others...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This photo provided by Hillary Sanctuary of EPFL shows a thin slice of the meteorite sample from a meteorite that fell to Earth more than a decade ago providing compelling evidence of a lost planet that once roamed our solar system, according to a study published Tuesday. | HILLARY SANCTUARY / EPFL / VIA AP

, , , , ,