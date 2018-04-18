/

Republican moderate Rep. Charlie Dent, a Trump critic, to resign from House

AP

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA – Republican U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, a leader of an influential caucus of GOP moderates and a critic of President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he will resign from Congress in May, after announcing last year he would not seek re-election.

Dent’s announcement sets up the potential for a special election as early as midsummer to serve the remaining months in his term while candidates campaign for a full two-year term in the November election.

It would be the second special election in Pennsylvania this year, following Democrat Conor Lamb’s victory last month in a southwestern Pennsylvania district long held by Republicans.

The seven-term Dent did not give a precise departure date in Tuesday’s statement. He said he made the decision after discussing it with his family and careful reflection. Dent is pursuing numerous job opportunities but had no definitive plans as of Tuesday, his spokesman said.

Dent has been a frequent critic of Trump and polarization, ideological rigidity and dysfunction on Capitol Hill. Gov. Tom Wolf will have 10 days from Dent’s resignation date to set a special election. The date of the special election must be at least 60 days from the time the governor schedules it.

Major-party candidates for the special election are nominated under party rules. The district, as currently drawn, has slightly more registered Democrats than Republicans, but Trump won it by more than 7 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016’s presidential election.

Pennsylvania’s Republican Party chairman, Val DiGiorgio, called Dent “a strong public servant” and said the party would work to ensure the seat stays in Republican hands.

The boundaries of Pennsylvania’s congressional districts were redrawn earlier this year under court order in a gerrymandering case, and the newly drawn district around Dent’s Allentown-area home base is considered a toss-up in November’s election. Republicans and Democrats are headed for contested primaries May 15 in the seat.

Wolf, a Democrat, thanked Dent for his service.

“Charlie Dent is a voice of reason and civility that breaks through the chaos and partisanship of Washington and he will be missed,” Wolf said in a statement.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This image released by ABC shows (from left) co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, her attorney, Michael Avenatti, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain during an appearance on the daytime talk show "The View" Tuesday in New York. Daniels released a composite sketch of the man she says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot to stay quiet about her past sexual tryst with President Donald Trump. Avenatti says they are offering $100,000 for information leading to the man's identification.
Lawyer offers $100,000 to identify man Stormy Daniels says threatened her
Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels on Tuesday released a sketch of a man she said warned her in 2011 to stop discussing her claims she had a sexual encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump, while ...
Image Not Available
Israel hints it could hit Iran's 'air force' in Syria
Israel released details on Tuesday about what it described as an Iranian "air force" deployed in neighboring Syria, including civilian planes suspected of transferring arms, a signal that these cou...
Emergency personnel monitor the damaged engine of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, which diverted to the Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning after the crew reported damage to one of the aircraft's engines, on a runway in Philadelphia Tuesday.
Passenger dies after Southwest jetliner apparently blows engine in flight
A Southwest Airlines jet apparently blew an engine at about 30,000 feet and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window and damaged the fuselage Tuesday, killing a passenger and injuring seven others...

, , , , ,