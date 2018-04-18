Seven-Eleven store owner claims chain forced him to stay open during Fukui blizzard: union

The owner of a Seven-Eleven convenience store in central Japan was allegedly forced to work for about 50 hours without sleep in February after the chain rejected his requests to suspend business amid the heaviest snowfall in decades, a labor union said Tuesday.

Fukui Prefecture saw snowfall of 147 cm, the heaviest since 1981, on Feb. 7. Twelve people died as a result of the snow, which also crushed over 1,000 greenhouses and left some 1,500 vehicles stranded at one point.

The labor union of franchise owners said the store owner began shoveling snow in the store’s parking lot from early on Feb. 6 and ended up working at the store until Feb. 8.

He repeatedly asked the company if he could suspend operations, fearing snow on the store’s roof could fall onto customers, but the head office told him to keep the store open, saying any injuries to customers would be covered by insurance.

His wife, who had been removing snow with him, fell ill from exhaustion by the end of the first day, and people who were sent by the head office to help the store left after a few hours, according to the union.

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. said its rules state that franchise store owners have the discretion to continueoperations in times of disaster, adding it is investigating what happened.

It said it supplies each franchise store with a manual on how to respond to disasters.